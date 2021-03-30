Idaho Humane Society has announced it is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life 2021. The event is described as the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event that promotes awareness of the plight of homeless animals, and spotlights shelter partners/rescue groups dedicated to finding homes for the animals in their care.
In partnership with Purina, the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird St., will be open for visitors 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. March 30 thru April 3. Approved adopters will receive giveaways provided by Purina, while supplies last, according to the announcement. All visitors are required to wear masks. For more information about Tour For Life and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit: animalleague.org/TourForLife.
Tuesday
Virtual — Boise Farmers Market online store opens, 7 a.m. theboisefarmersmarket.com/bfmdrivethru.
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Storytime, 10 a.m., All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Virtual — Tweens, 4:30 p.m., Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Yoga with Martha, 6–7 p.m., All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Eagle — Empowered Women Connect March Mixer, 6:30 p.m., Coffee and Supply Co., 36 N. Echohawk Way.
Virtual — Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and drawing, 7–10 p.m. Free through eventbrite.com.
Star — MicroMania Midget Wrestling Live, 7 p.m., Beer Guys Saloon, 10937 W. State St.
Boise — Trivia and Industry Night!, 7 p.m., Meriwether Cider House, 224 N. Ninth St.
Wednesday
Ada County — Take & Make Preschool Kits, Kids Kits: Clover ponybead keychain, and STEAM Kits: Pyramid Catapult, are available at participating Ada Community libraries while supplies last.
Boise — Ashley Dreyfus presents: Better When We Are Together at Flying M Coffee, 500 W. Idaho St.
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Nampa — A drive-thru mass food distribution will be held 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until food runs out) at the Ford Idaho Center, 16114 Idaho Center Blvd. There are no qualifications beyond a stated need of assistance.
Boise — Power Lunch Vinyasa — gain strength and length through mindful movement., noon, 1317 W. State St.
Virtual — Dungeons & Dragons starts 3:30 p.m., All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Star — Kids Craft, 4:30 p.m., Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Boise — Tom Taylor, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Brandon Tatum: Privilege, a Leftist Lie, 7 p.m., War Hawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive. Student tickets are free; adults pay $5. A $15 ticket for a meet-and-greet is also available through eventbrite.com.