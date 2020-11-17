The ice ribbon is now open for the season, and residents are invited to come and skate before Winter Wonderland’s grand opening weekend.
Ice ribbon skating hours vary by day, so residents are encouraged to check the website, destinatincaldwell.com, for hours and prices. Also on the website is the organization’s COVID-19 strategic plan.
Destination Caldwell will host ‘Winter Wonderland Opening Weekend’ in downtown Caldwell 6–10 p.m. Nov. 20–22. The event revolves around the City of Caldwell’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ display of lights along Indian Creek, Destination Caldwell announced, and lights will be on through Jan. 10.
In addition to the six-block, one million light display along Indian Creek, opening weekend activities include ice skating, carolers, food trucks and vendors, and the opportunity to get a no-contact photo with Santa outside of the Train Depot, according to a press release.
“Winter Wonderland is a great event that brings attention to and supports our downtown businesses,” Keri Smith, CEO of Destination Caldwell, said in a press release. “Last year approximately 15,000 people visited the Winter Wonderland light display on opening night, and we knew drawing such a large crowd to our downtown this year would be unsafe. We hope creating a three-day event disperses people over three days and alleviates the crowds.”
Tuesday
Virtual — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Virtual — Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business, 12 p.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Meridian — Idaho Job & Career Fair, 3:30 p.m., Galaxy Event Center inside Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane. IBL Events Inc.
Virtual — Alejandra Green & Fanny Rodriguez — Fantastic Tales of Nothing, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Christie Tate — Group, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.