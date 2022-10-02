Elevate Academy students

Students at Caldwell-based Elevate Academy technical school pose for a photo. 

 Idaho Education News

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 28 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Elevate Academy’s mission is to prepare its at-risk students for their “next step.” Whether they go to college, get a job or join the military, leaders at the career-technical charter school want to ensure their students have the necessary skills for success. 

Elevate Academy YMCA shelving

Elevate Academy students built and installed custom shelving in the yoga studio at the Treasure Valley YMCA.

Recommended for you

Load comments