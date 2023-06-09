A Caldwell woman will spend at least a decade in prison for murder.
Esmeralda Ahumada, 35, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 12 years fixed, plus 10 years indeterminate, for killing her step-grandfather last year.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and Oregon, including the following areas, in southwest Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In Oregon, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Up to two inches total rainfall from slow-moving showers and thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
A Caldwell woman will spend at least a decade in prison for murder.
Esmeralda Ahumada, 35, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 12 years fixed, plus 10 years indeterminate, for killing her step-grandfather last year.
Ahumada was arrested in August 2022 after shooting the victim — her 81-year-old step-grandfather — inside a residence on Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. Ahumada was initially charged with first-degree murder and ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
When she was interviewed by police, Ahumada admitted to the shooting, indicating it was to end the sexual abuse she had been enduring since childhood, according to a release from the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office.
During the sentencing hearing, Judge Thomas W. Whitney spoke about the difficult nature of the case, the numerous factors in mitigation that weighed in Ahumada’s favor, including her difficult upbringing, mental health issues, and the sexual abuse she sustained at the hands of the victim, the release said. Whitney acknowledged the serious nature of the crime and the impact on the victim being the worst there can be in any case. Whitney also commended the defendant on her acceptance of responsibility “from start to finish” in the case.
“We encourage anyone who is suffering or has suffered from sexual abuse to report it to law enforcement and allow the justice system to intervene,” Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan F. Taylor said in the release. “This case is tragic in more ways than one, and it did not need to end this way. As always, I want to thank our law enforcement partners and highlight their unending efforts to protect our community.”
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.