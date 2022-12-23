Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — Carole Munn didn’t want to be a stay-at-home mom, so she started volunteering at the Red Cross in Caldwell.

That was in the 1960s. She didn’t stop until this week.

Red Cross volunteer Carole Munn, at left, is congratulated Friday by fellow volunteer Marlene Jacobsen during her final blood drive after 55 years of serving in the community.
Red Cross volunteer Carole Munn retired Friday from 55 years of serving in the community.

