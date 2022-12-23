CALDWELL — Carole Munn didn’t want to be a stay-at-home mom, so she started volunteering at the Red Cross in Caldwell.
That was in the 1960s. She didn’t stop until this week.
After 55 years of serving in the community, Munn held her last blood drive on Friday.
Munn has been a blood program leader for annual drives in February, June, August, October and December for more than five decades, Account Manager at the Red Cross Jake Reines said. The Christmas Eve drive is usually the biggest one — often collecting 80-100 units of blood, instead of the average 50 units, Reines said.
“I look up to Carole,” Reines said. “The tens and thousands of people that have been helped because of her generosity and her time that she has given to this is so special.”
Reines began working with Munn as a phlebotomist at blood drives 15 years ago, and now works with her as the donor recruitment representative. Munn finds the site, a sponsor to provide food for every donor and makes sure everything is ready for drive day, Reines said.
“There’s never any hiccups. Carol always has everything covered,” Reines said.
At 89 years old, Munn can still remember moving to Idaho in 1962, after working at hospitals and clinics in cities like San Diego and Chicago. After her son was born in 1963, Munn was a stay-at-home mother, though that wasn’t what she wanted.
“My husband was an economist and he weighed everything out, he said, ‘Carole, it’s gonna cost us more for you to go back to work. I want you to stay home,’” she recalled. “That’s more or less how I got started with Red Cross because I really was an active person.”
In 1967, When her son was about preschool age, Munn started volunteering at the Red Cross. Since then, she has served at around 300 blood drives that have brought in 30,000 units of blood.
All of it has been volunteer work.
”I knew how important blood was,” Munn said. “I got hooked on it ... it became part of my life. It just was natural and I have a husband who was absolutely involved and supportive of what I did.”
Her husband gave about 80 units of blood, supporting Carole and the Red Cross, Carole Munn said. The blood drives have become a big part of her life, so much so that Munn doesn’t know if she’ll be able to stay away.
“I like people,” Munn said. “I have mixed feelings (about leaving). I know it’s going to be hard.”
In her 55 years of service, Munn has only missed one blood drive. It was in the early 2000s, when she traveled to Florida to celebrate Christmas with her family.
Munn made the decision to retire because of her age.
”I don’t feel I’m old, but I’m slow. It takes me longer to do everything,” Munn said.
Munn’s work with the Red Cross has made her friends that have lasted a lifetime — including Shirley Conger, who has lived in Caldwell since 1958.
The two have been friends for so long, Conger couldn’t quite recall when they first met. After retiring from her work as the director of volunteer services at West Valley Medical Center, Conger started doing the computer work for Munn’s drives.
“You never stop wanting to do something good for the world — and that’s Carole,” Conger said.
Still very active with volunteer engagement, Conger nominated Munn for the Governor’s Brightest Star Award, which was awarded to Munn in 2008 — Munn’s second award, the first being the Statesman Distinguished Citizen Award in 1990.
Munn went on to be recognized with the American Red Cross Hometown Hero Award in 2014 and the College of Idaho Hometown Hero award in 2016. Munn’s dedication and depth of service is what earned her a spotlight, Conger said.
And Munn remains humble.
“I’m not the hero of this thing, it’s the donors who are the real heroes,” Munn said. “With every unit of blood, three people’s lives are saved and that’s very important to me.”
Even though she’s retiring, Munn said she will probably stop by the drives occasionally.
”I’ve enjoyed every minute,” she said. “Or else I wouldn’t have stayed.”