CALDWELL — Since the old Carnegie Library in Caldwell was transformed into the Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall in 2017, the organization has served thousands of Canyon County veterans.
Helping veterans navigate the coronavirus pandemic has been one of the hall's major projects this year, said Randy Jensen, chairman of the Caldwell Veterans Council, the group that operates the veterans hall. Many veterans are in high-risk groups, being older and often health-compromised.
The stress of the virus and social isolation has taken a toll on local veterans, Jensen said, noting his conversations with veterans hall counselors.
"People have unhealthy coping habits oftentimes, and there is a lot of loneliness," he said.
At the veterans hall, veterans, service members and their families can access free counseling, along with teleheath services. Veterans can also engage in a peer support group every Tuesday and meet with a veterans service officer, Kelly McCartney, on any weekday.
This is all part of the hall's mission from Day 1 — to bring veterans services closer to home for the Caldwell community.
"There are so many veterans that don’t know where to go for services," said Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas, who has been a big supporter of the project. "What the veterans council has been doing at the hall is creating a place for people to come and ask simple questions."
Nancolas said the project was close to his heart because of his "high level of respect and admiration for veterans."
"They gave service in the military and have given back," he said. "I think that is a testament to the spirit of sacrifice and to the character of these men and women."
A few new veterans groups have joined in partnership with the Caldwell Veterans Hall this year, Jensen said, including the Idaho Female Veterans Network Canyon County, Marine Corps League Treasure Valley and Young Marines BootCamp.
HOMELESS VETERANS
Homelessness impacts an estimated 40,000 veterans nationwide on any given night, and the Treasure Valley is no exception.
Jensen estimates that there are approximately 3,000 homeless veterans between Boise and Ontario. He said 3,000 may seem like a lot to people, but that is because homelessness is often invisible. It may look like sleeping in a car in a garage or parking lot.
"We know they are there because we get phone calls from police asking if we can help them oftentimes," Jensen said.
He said he has met many of them and been to some of their living conditions. He said those conditions are awful and the veterans hall always finds one way or another to help.
"A lot of veterans don't have jobs because of mental illness and some don't apply for disability or Social Security benefits," Jensen said. "You know, the economy may be booming, but there are a lot of people who don't have work or a home."
Along with offering counseling services and other assistance, the veterans hall seeks to meet immediate needs. When the virus hit, the hall distributed 3,000 pounds of nonperishable food to veterans and non-veterans in need, Jensen said.
The hall also distributed clothing to veterans in the county and over 63 go-bags, which is military slang for military ready-to-go backpacks. The go-bags have about 60 pounds of food and cold-weather clothing and items, Jensen said.
The hall's veterans services officer, Kelly McCartney, speaks with more than 20 veterans or patrons of the hall each week, Jensen said.
HOW TO DONATE
The Caldwell Veterans Council operates the hall on a $48,000 budget, largely funded by donations and fundraisers.
The Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall is asking for donations to help assist veterans through homelessness, the virus and other struggles they have. To donate, people can visit cvmh-vets.org and click the donate button on the top of the page.