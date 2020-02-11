CALDWELL — The Caldwell Urban Renewal Agency board approved up to $2.4 million Monday for infrastructure for the Canyon County Fair Expo building, but not before some questions were circled about whether urban renewal funding was appropriate for the project.
Urban renewal agency Commissioner Chris Allgood expressed concern over using urban renewal funds for the fair building infrastructure.
"I am struggling with urban renewal in this thing (because) typically what we do is support things that increase our tax base and bring business to Caldwell," Allgood said at the agency's Monday meeting. "This is not one of those things. I am having trouble reconciling that. I want to make sure what we do is in our overall plan."
The Board of Canyon County Commissioners and Canyon County Fair officials asked the agency last month to authorize urban renewal funds to provide the new fair building with infrastructure, including a parking lot, sidewalks, lighting, irrigation and equestrian paths.
Last year, fair officials unveiled building plans for the approximately 45,000-square-foot building on the corner of the Caldwell Events Center/O'Connor Filed House property, near the South Georgia Avenue curve.
The expo building will be the first of its kind on the Canyon County Fairgrounds. The building will free up space in the O'Connor Field House and the Caldwell Night Rodeo Stadium, where a lot of fair events take place.
Funding for the building has been acquired, said Paul Navarro, Canyon County facilities director, and fair staff plan to break ground on the building in June. The project will cost about $4.9 million.
The goals of the Caldwell Urban Renewal Agency are to "transform underdeveloped areas into a desirable location for prospective homeowners, small businesses, and corporate development," according to the agency's website. Allgood said he is in favor of the new fair expo building, but was uneasy when it came to authorizing urban renewal funds to help with it.
Rob Hopper, urban renewal board chairman, said the thought behind a new fair building is that it would bring even more events to Caldwell, thus increasing the city's "economic draw." Hopper also said the fair building would bring jobs and retail spending to Caldwell.
"I agree that it is not direct, it is indirect, based on the successfulness of the building once it is in place," Hopper said.
Caldwell Economic Development Director Steve Fultz said the new fair building has the potential to add more retail and businesses to the area around The College of Idaho.
At the end of the discussion, the urban renewal board voted unanimously to approve the $2.4 million for fair building infrastructure.