CALDWELL — The city of Caldwell voted Monday to amend its building moratorium and begin allowing the development application process to resume. It’s a big step toward the end of the moratorium, which has been in place since May.
While the moratorium ordinance will remain in place until its scheduled end in mid-September, allowing applications means the start of the development process can begin again.
In response to House Bill 389 becoming law, the original moratorium cited “imminent peril” due to possible restrictions for public safety services and put a pause on applications for preliminary plats, planned unit developments and residential annexations.
The law was designed to ease property taxes and capped local government property tax budget growth to 8%. It also limited local government budgets to collect taxes on just 90% of the value of new construction and annexation rather than 100%.
That put fast-growing cities such as Caldwell in a bind. Nampa also watched the new legislation closely, but chose not to implement a moratorium.
Caldwell set its moratorium at a maximum of 120 days beginning May 17. Councilmen originally discussed the possibility of ending it sooner once the city’s staff was more equipped to evaluate each development proposal.
The city’s staff now has a formula in place that can be applied to each development. The calculation will help the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council judge how each application would fit with the city’s budget constraints. The calculation explains how the development will pay for city services and also provides an overall update on the city’s budget if the new development is approved.
With that information provided, the city’s decision-makers will have a better handle on how they’ll approve or deny developments.
About 75% of Caldwell’s property tax revenue is used for public safety, including police and fire services. Given the budget limitations imposed by HB 389, the city wants to be more careful with each new development because as more homes are built, the demand for city services increases.
Caldwell has operated recently with the philosophy that “new growth should be obligated to pay for itself, rather than allowing new growth to increase the tax burden on current city residents,” the amended ordinance says.
“The immediate effect of House Bill 389 is this is the first year, and I have been in office for 32 years almost, that new growth will not pay for itself,” Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas said during Monday’s meeting. “… You work under one set of rules and then all of a sudden the Legislature hands you a different set of rules.”
The city is working on a permanent code change that would ensure the formula is included in the city’s review of public safety services.
“The staff is going to provide information to decision-making bodies,” City Attorney Douglas Waterman told the Idaho Press, “about the ability to provide public safety services for applications submitted between now and when this goes away, the moratorium ordinance runs its course. At that point in time, there will (likely) be a new regular code change that will put the same control in place.”
The pause initially caused a stir as the Treasure Valley wades through a housing crisis. The median price for a single-family home in Canyon County in June was $424,000, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. That’s a 48.8% increase from when the price was $287,900 in June 2020. The biggest driver of the increased prices is a lack of supply of both homes and building materials, housing experts say.
Since May, Caldwell approved some developments in which the application was submitted prior to the start of the moratorium.
The city council approved the amended ordinance 4-1 with Mike Pollard casting the only opposing vote.