...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including the following
counties, Ada, Canyon and Owyhee.
* WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 751 PM MDT, The public reported heavy rain and flooding in
the advisory area due to thunderstorms. A spotter 4 miles
southwest of Murphy reported flooding and measured 1.21
inches of rainfall. Idaho Department of Transportation
reported standing water on Highway 78 near Murphy.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Melba, Reynolds, Murphy, Silver City, Guffey, Walters Ferry,
Squaw Butte, Delamar Mine and Succor Creek Reservoir.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Payette, northwestern Canyon, southwestern Gem and east central
Malheur Counties through 845 PM MDT...
At 820 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Adrian, or 9 miles southwest of Parma, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Owyhee around 830 PM MDT.
Parma, Nyssa, New Plymouth and Letha around 840 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
In this screenshot, a man is seen hitting his dog in Caldwell. The man has since been issued a misdemeanor citation for animal cruelty and has been assigned a court date.
CALDWELL — The Caldwell man who was recorded allegedly abusing his dog over the weekend has been issued a misdemeanor citation for animal cruelty and has been assigned a court date.
The man, whose identity has not been shared, was issued the citation on Wednesday morning, Caldwell Police Lt. Doug Winfield said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said.
Video of the man punching the dog was captured with a Ring doorbell camera and circulated widely on sites such as Nextdoor, Ingram said. The person who called 911 did not know who the man was, but on Monday the man identified himself to the authorities, Winfield said.
As of Wednesday evening, the video had 677 comments on Nextdoor.
Officers, including animal control personnel, interviewed the man and assessed the dog at the person’s residence. Animal control personnel are certified veterinary technicians, Winfield said.
“She did an evaluation of the dog and didn’t note any injuries on the dog,” Winfield said. “The dog didn’t seem to be afraid of the owner. The dog seemed to be in good health.”
The owner said he had become upset at the dog for getting out of the yard when he was late for work, Winfield said. The owner was issued a citation for the dog’s lack of a license and up-to-date rabies vaccine, he said.
But after a meeting with the prosecuting attorney, officials decided they would issue the misdemeanor animal cruelty citation and the dog would be taken to a local shelter, Winfield said. It was the suspect’s first offense, Winfield said.
When Winfield watched the video of the incident, he said “it seemed very unnecessary to me,” noting he is also a dog owner.
Ingram said there is talk on social media about a protest of the incident happening on Thursday outside of City Hall.
“I would urge them to to exercise their constitutional right to assembly, however, we will have officers monitoring that event and with the hopes that they hear me on this press conference and they do not do a form of protests which could disrupt the nature of the city and the business of the city and traffic,” Ingram said. “And it could pose a threat to the community by having a protest that is spontaneous and not pre-planned with permits in such a fashion.”
Ingram said it’s generally his experience that protests happen when people are misinformed or do not have all the facts, and expressed hope that the information shared during the press conference would provide the public with the information they need.
“My posture and our department’s posture is to facilitate a peaceful protest,” he said. “That’s a First Amendment right. But hopefully my goal here is to ... ensure that everyone is safe and that anyone that wishes to protest understands that they can’t break the law when they’re protesting,” he said, adding that an officer presence will ensure that people stay safe.
Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.