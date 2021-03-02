CALDWELL — The Caldwell School District will bring back secondary students full-time after spring break.
The school board reviewed COVID-19 case data from Southwest District Health and met with physician advisers from St. Luke's Health System and West Valley hospitals on Monday before voting to bring back students in grades 6-12 four days a week.
The board last week voted to bring back elementary students, also starting March 29. All students currently attend school in person every other day.
On Wednesdays, students will work on assignments from home to give teachers a day without students to clean or complete other tasks.
Students and teachers will be required to wear masks in class and physically distance when possible. The district also is requiring hand washing and it will clean and maintain healthy facilities.
"Returning to more in-person learning is possible because the spread of the virus has receded," district Superintendent Shalene French said.
Canyon County is at yellow alert level for COVID-19 spread — one step above the lowest, "routine" health alert — thanks to a decreasing daily case count and positivity rate. The county is seeing an average of 1.40 new daily cases per 10,000 residents and has a positivity rate of 5.60%, according to Southwest District Health.
The Caldwell School District’s reopening plan follows many other districts in Southwest Idaho that plan to bring back secondary students full-time after spring break.