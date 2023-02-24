A Caldwell School District employee was fired and arrested for allegedly grabbing and using physical contact with students.
Jamie McInvaille, a behavioral interventionist, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. The principal of Van Buren Elementary School contacted the Caldwell Police Department's School Resource Officer on Thursday morning, according to a CPD press release, to report that McInvaille had "grabbed two different students on three occasions, using physical contact to pull them off tables or out of cabinets" on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.
"The principal conducted an immediate investigation with McInvaille and subsequently removed her building access and asked her to leave the premises," the release said.
McInvaille was contracted to work with the school district through a partnering agency, the release said.
“It pains me to continue hearing about the behavior of people who are in positions of trust and leadership. The most vulnerable population of our children continue to fall victim at the hands of those who are expected to lead, guide, mentor, and protect," Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. "I hope that by now our community knows that we take all allegations seriously and will always do our part to keep them safe."
The allegations and arrest were the second involving a Caldwell School District employee this month.