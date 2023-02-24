Van Buren Elementary (copy)

Van Buren Elementary School in Caldwell. 

 Submitted by Cheryl Sanderson

A Caldwell School District employee was fired and arrested for allegedly grabbing and using physical contact with students. 

Jamie McInvaille, a behavioral interventionist, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. The principal of Van Buren Elementary School contacted the Caldwell Police Department's School Resource Officer on Thursday morning, according to a CPD press release, to report that McInvaille had "grabbed two different students on three occasions, using physical contact to pull them off tables or out of cabinets" on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

