CALDWELL — Trustee Claudia Suastegui resigned Monday from her position as Zone 1 trustee for the Caldwell School District.
In her resignation letter she said she is moving out of the zone, making her ineligible to represent the area on the board.
"It was an honor working alongside top tier board members and staff," Suastegui wrote in the letter. "The knowledge I gained from being a school board member during a very difficult year has prepared me for all challenges to come. Thank you for the opportunity and I will still be a strong supporter and advocate for the Caldwell School District and the voices of the families and children."
The board appointed Suastegui to the seat in Zone 1 in April. She is the health and well-being director at the Treasure Valley YMCA.
The board announced the vacancy in its board meeting Monday. Residents who live in Zone 1 and are interested in serving on the board may find an application on the district's website through this shortened link: bit.ly/CSDzone1. The board will fill the vacancy, and the seat will be up for reelection in November.
Board members voiced support for Suastegui, saying they appreciated her hard work on the board.
"I am really glad she was part of our board," Chairwoman Marisela Pesina said. "She had a different perspective, and I want to thank her for helping us serve during a very difficult time for our school year. I thank her for her service and hard work."