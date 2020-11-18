CALDWELL — The Caldwell School District followed the Boise School District's lead on Wednesday, deciding to move students into remote learning after Thanksgiving break.
The unanimous decision comes after Southwest District Health moved Canyon County into the red alert level for COVID-19 cases and follows the district’s original reopening plan, which calls for remote learning whenever Canyon County is in red.
Remote learning will start Monday, Nov. 30, and continue at least after Jan. 4, when students return from winter break.
The district currently is in a hybrid model, with students alternating days of in-person and remote learning.
The board will reevaluate the reopening plan on Dec. 14. Trustee Andrew Butler said he is interested in potentially allowing different grade levels to return to school if Canyon County remains in the red alert level.
Board chairwoman Marisela Pesina said she supported into moving into remote learning after watching the virus ravage through the Latino community in Caldwell. Latino students make up 64% of the Caldwell School District, she said.
“My community, their families are dying,” Pesina said. “There are vulnerable people in our community, no one can dispute that.”
Latinos make up about 13% of the state’s population and 24% of COVID-19 cases with known ethnicity, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The same statistics are seen throughout the country, with Black, Latino and Native American cases of COVID-19 growing more than their share of the population