CALDWELL — The Caldwell School District is seeking applicants for the board of trustees' Zone 1 seat, according to a press release.
Lisa Bevington, who previously held the board's Zone 1 seat, resigned on Tuesday. The term for the seat ends Dec. 31, 2021.
In a letter to the board dated Jan. 16, Bevington said she was resigning because of "significant changes" in her family that required her time and energy.
Applications for the seat are due by 5 p.m. March 10. Applicants must live within Zone 1, which is in the southern portion of Caldwell, and be 18 or older, according to the Caldwell School District website.
The board plans to interview applicants at a special meeting March 16.
For more information, visit the district's website, caldwellschools.org.