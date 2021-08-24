We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
At Monday’s Caldwell School Board meeting, administrators decided once a school reaches a 10% absent rate, policy changes would be considered. They decided Tuesday to put the mask rules in place.
The district is recommending people wear masks at other schools in the district and encouraging people to stay home if they or a family member is sick. Visitors to schools are also required to wear a mask, a new rule approved by the district Monday night.
The first day of school for the Caldwell School District was Aug. 18. On Aug. 9, the Caldwell School District board chose to encourage but not require masking. It took just two weeks for that to change in three schools as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly.
On July 7, the seven-day average COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 was 3.5 in Canyon County. That was the lowest it had been since at least July 2020, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Since early July, that number has climbed reaching a peak of 54.4 on Sunday. On Tuesday, it was 36.7. Until this recent surge, that’s the highest that rate had been since late January, before vaccines were widely available.
The vaccination rate of people aged 12 and up in Canyon County is 46%, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Statewide, that figure is 47.9% and nationally it’s 60.3%.
Throughout this month, Gov. Brad Little has been urging people to get vaccinated in order to allow schools to have an uninterrupted academic year. As COVID-19 case numbers have ticked up, so have hospitalizations and deaths. Hospitals throughout the state have become “completely stressed,” according to state officials.