CALDWELL — Though the Caldwell School District is not reopening for in-person instruction until at least Oct. 5, it is gradually allowing students with in-person needs back into classrooms.
Southwest District Health moved Canyon County from the “red” Category 3 for novel coronavirus transmission to the “yellow” Category 2, indicating to school districts that it is safe to open with hybrid in-person and remote learning.
The Caldwell school board in August, while Canyon County was still in the red category, postponed opening in a hybrid model until October. In recent weeks the school board has received many letters and comments on Facebook from parents and community members, wondering why the board had not yet reopened schools. In its Monday meeting, the board received six emailed letters asking it to open school in either a hybrid or full time in-person model.
Trustee Travis Manning assured Caldwell parents that students have indeed been coming back.
Since starting remotely for the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 27, the district has allowed small groups of special education students to attend school based on their individualized education plans.
English language students have been attending school on an individual basis, based on their needs. Caldwell High School began providing English learner (EL) services its first week of school. According to the district’s EL remote learning plan, in-person services for EL students are offered one to four days per week and no more than three hours per day.
The board on Monday also approved in-person attendance for career-technical education students.
This week all of Caldwell’s elementary students have been in school in small groups to take state reading assessments, district spokeswoman Allison Westfall said in an email.
Next week, the district plans to welcome small groups of middle school students to school to take the same assessment.
Westfall said the district is preparing for the Oct. 5 hybrid launch date, “if conditions permit, and it is looking good.”
The board will decide whether or not to move into its hybrid model in a meeting Monday. The district’s hybrid model plans for half of the elementary students to attend school in the morning and the other half in the afternoon. Under the plan, high school students would be on a hybrid A/B schedule.