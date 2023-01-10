Caldwell School Board meeting ends in chaos

Sen. Chris Trakel, standing, speaks during Monday night's Caldwell School Board meeting that ended in chaos.

 screenshot/KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Jan. 9 on KTVB.COM.

A discussion about the Caldwell School District's proposed gender identity and sexual orientation policy caused Monday night's board meeting to end abruptly in chaos.

Recommended for you

Load comments