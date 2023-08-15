...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston.
However, Caldwell School District staff and administrators at a board meeting Monday night generally agreed that the technology can be extremely useful for staff.
Andrew Crowell, system administrator for the district, said he thinks “we’re sitting on a precipice where it can be an enormously powerful tool, but something with that much power (requires) great responsibility.”
Crowell said he had heard of staff using ChatGPT in innovative ways. A staff member in another district uses ChatGPT to test whether text that a student submits has been found elsewhere on the internet and whether a student has properly cited work.
Caldwell Superintendent Shalene French said that she has been spending a lot of her free time doing research into the potential benefits and downsides of AI tools. She said that it can be used to quickly create a lesson plan. For example, if a teacher were at school and realized they were feeling unwell and needed to leave, they could create a lesson plan to provide to a substitute teacher.
“You go, ‘I’m leaving,’” French said, “‘it’s 10 in the morning. Here’s something we can do.”
At this point in time, it is still relatively easy for teachers to tell if students' work is real or generated by AI. Vice Chair Travis Manning, who is an English teacher in the Vallivue School District, said that he had to have conversations with several students last year who used AI to write essays for his class. He showed them their first essay of the semester and compared it to the questionable one. He could spot AI-written essays because they contained correctly used, sophisticated writing techniques, like appropriate hyphenation of adjectives and “using semicolons properly,” he said.
Crowell said that while teachers are permitted access to the technology on their work computers, students are not allowed to access it on their district-issued Chromebooks due to the district’s internet filtering service. The filter is used to screen out many websites the district would prefer the students avoid visiting, including all social media sites, even when the student uses the device at home.
“We’re going to encourage our staff to play with (AI), but we still have it blocked for students because we want them to learn. We don’t want AI to learn,” Crowell said. “We want their grades, not the AI’s grades.”