CALDWELL — The Caldwell School District board agreed to encourage but not require masks in their regular monthly meeting on Monday.
Whether to require masks in schools has been the topic of much discussion among school boards in the Treasure Valley following the release of revised guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control last month recommending masks be worn in schools. It also follows an increase in cases across all age groups, including children under 18, that medical experts are attributing to the spread of the delta variant.
The Caldwell School District had required masks until the second week of June when the board decided not to require them, according to reporting from Idaho Education News. On Monday, all five members of the district’s school board expressed support for adopting the CDC’s recommendation to encourage mask wearing, and there was additional discussion about how often the board should meet to discuss the spread of the disease in the school community.
Despite support across the board for recommending mask wearing, Vice Chair Travis Manning remained skeptical it would be effective in having students and staff wear masks.
“I’m sure it’s not going to be very high if we recommend masks,” he said.
If parents are not comfortable with the policy, the district is still providing its online academy as a remote learning option, said Andrew Buttler, a board trustee.
The board discussed the results from a recent parent survey about whether to follow the CDC’s recommendations. When asked whether parents would support the CDC’s recommendation to wear masks in schools, 46.8% of respondents said to follow the recommendation and 53.4% said to let parents decide. But when asked whether the school should follow the CDC’s recommendation on masks until vaccines are available for younger children, 57.8% of respondents answered yes and 42.2 % answered no. A vaccine option for children under the age of 12 is not currently available.
Board members also heard from two doctors during the meeting: Dr. Richard Augustus of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell and Dr. Kenny Bramwell, an emergency doctor and systems medical director for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. Both agreed that masking is a useful tool in addressing the spread of the virus in schools, though they differed on the level of spread they anticipated in the wider community going into the school year.
“I don’t think we’re going to see unlimited spread,” Augustus said. The trend worldwide is that areas go through periods of six-to-eight weeks of spiking cases before settling into a lull again, Augustus said. And having some percentage of the population vaccinated or who have had the disease will help limit the spread, he said.
But Bramwell said he was more concerned than Augustus about prospects for the fall, and also raised concerns about the long-term effects people who have had COVID-19 are experiencing. He sees people every day who are dealing with long-term effects such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, and fatigue. Though there’s no evidence children are developing long-term symptoms more than other age groups, and the rate of hospitalization of children with the disease has not increased, children are “phenomenal germ spreaders,” he said. Masks help them avoid catching a wide variety of illnesses from their classmates, he said.