Caldwell School Board meeting ends in chaos (copy)

Sen. Chris Trakel, standing, speaks during a Jan. 9 Caldwell School Board meeting that ended in chaos.

 screenshot/KTVB

Citing safety concerns, the Caldwell School District Board will not hold a public hearing on a policy about gender and sexual orientation at its upcoming Monday, Jan. 23 board meeting.

“The Trustees will be working with the Caldwell Police Department to create a plan to ensure the safety of participants at all future meetings because the safety of our students, parents, patrons, and staff is of utmost importance,” said district spokesperson Jessica Watts in an email to Treasure Valley news outlets.

