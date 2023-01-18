...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in mountains above
5000 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Sen. Chris Trakel, standing, speaks during a Jan. 9 Caldwell School Board meeting that ended in chaos.
Citing safety concerns, the Caldwell School District Board will not hold a public hearing on a policy about gender and sexual orientation at its upcoming Monday, Jan. 23 board meeting.
“The Trustees will be working with the Caldwell Police Department to create a plan to ensure the safety of participants at all future meetings because the safety of our students, parents, patrons, and staff is of utmost importance,” said district spokesperson Jessica Watts in an email to Treasure Valley news outlets.
District patrons can share written comments about the district by emailing the board’s clerk, Keely Cheney, at kcheney@caldwellschools.org.