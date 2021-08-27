CALDWELL — As the door to the Methodist Shoppe opens, bells jingle. Manager Lynn Coleman greets customers with a smile. The lights illuminate the few remaining items for sale. The smell is clean, just the way Coleman wants it.
These days, the feeling is bittersweet.
After 60 years, the Caldwell thrift shop is closing Saturday because the United Methodist Church is selling the East Simplot Boulevard property. Coleman has been the shop’s manager since July 1979. Now 66, she’s ready for retirement.
“I'm kind of tired of laundry,” Coleman said, “but I will miss the people.”
Over the years, the thrift shop contributed to Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army food bank and other charitable programs. That’s what gave Coleman the most satisfaction.
This past weekend, friends and family gathered for a celebration for Coleman. About 80 people attended, including some she hadn’t seen in up to three years. It was “pretty noisy,” she said, and it was good to gather again considering the challenges of the past two years.
Over time, it was the people who made the shop feel special. Coleman feels like she grew up with many of the shop’s customers since she’s worked there since she was 24.
She studied to be a medical records technician, but followed a different path.
“I don't do good with a typewriter in a closet,” Coleman said. “That's what medical records used to be. Gotta have somebody to chitchat with.”
Inside a binder, Coleman has saved documents relating to the shop’s history. One of the pieces of crinkled paper from 1963 features the words “Story of the Methodist Shop” centered at the top of the page.
Below the heading are 10 paragraphs in a typewriter font setting forth the store’s mission.
“The shop was born of necessity to answer a welfare need in the community which was unobtainable elsewhere,” the first paragraph reads. “We give cheer to the depressed, find clothing, lodging and food for the cold, homeless and hungry, arrange medical care for the sick, and encourage faltering souls in their search for divine guidance.”
The shop had two other locations before landing at its current location in 1966. In the ’60s, clothes were cleaned before they were put up for sale. Coleman carried on that tradition 60 years later.
She points out how items need to be sellable, not just useable. There’s a difference.
"Useable is what you would wear at home when you're cleaning the house or washing a car,” Coleman said. “But sellable has to be a little better quality so that it will go out the door."
The shop had a washer, dryer and dishwasher. On Tuesday afternoon, Coleman was trying to sell the dryer. It was one of the few things left for sale.
Peggy Litty, the store’s board chairman, said Coleman took the smell of the shop serious.
“You walk into some thrift shops,” Litty said, “and you know immediately that smell?”
Coleman’s shop never had that musty smell, Litty said. Because the location is “out in left field” in Caldwell, Coleman said, she felt like she needed to be better than the competition.
Along the way, Coleman took joy in helping people. She’d frequently sell blazers to people who were about to appear in court. She focused on the quality of what she sold.
"I've heard the term poor people will wear anything,” Coleman said. “They shouldn't have to. It should be ready to go. All the buttons should be on it. It should be clean."
Sometimes, people would try to haggle over prices. Coleman stood firm with whatever price was listed.
“We still have lights to pay for,” Coleman said. “But people will ask.”
In retirement, Coleman looks forward to picking up hobbies she hasn’t had time for. She plans on visiting friends who have been sick and going through her own pile of stuff at home that she’s neglected while working.
Litty explained how the timing worked out like puzzle pieces fitting together. Someone asking the church about buying the property lined up with when Coleman neared retirement.
“Thanks to the people that stopped by and left donations,” Litty said. “Thank you world for being such wonderful customers.”
Since two weeks ago, the shop stopped accepting donations. Signs were posted in the windows saying the shop is closing.
On Tuesday afternoon, a few customers shuffled in and out of the store. A bag of books was on sale for $1. Blazers were marked for $5. A customer bought a bundle of clothes hangers for 10 cents each.
On two shelves sat two bike helmets, two lamps and three pairs of shoes. Most of the store was already empty.
By Saturday, everything might be gone — except the memories.