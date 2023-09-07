The Caldwell City Council approved putting a bond measure on the Nov. 7 ballot asking for voter approval to build two fire stations.
“I think this is a smart plan,” councilmember John McGee said at the council’s meeting Tuesday night. “I think it’s well-thought out. I think it’s a conservative plan, and frankly, I think that the voters in Caldwell are going to support this.”
The bond would be up to $17.3 million for funding both the reconstruction of Caldwell’s Fire Station 1 and the construction of a new fire station, Fire Station 4, in the area of Karcher Road and Lake Avenue, Caldwell Fire Captain Richard Frawley said at the meeting ahead of the vote on the bond ordinance. The cost to the taxpayer would be $13.92 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for 20 years, according to a press release from the city.
Fire Station 1 has aged and needs to be rebuilt, Frawley said. That could happen at its present location or on other city-owned land in the same service area, he said. One potential issue with rebuilding in the present location, near Seventh Avenue and Blaine Street, is that there is not room for expansion of parking, he said.
It could be cheaper to rebuild the station at a different location, Frawley said. Rebuilding in the same location requires relocating the staff that work there, and issues with the building site may be identified during the construction process that could affect the cost, he said.
The new Station 4 would serve the growing population in the area around Karcher Road and Lake Avenue, Frawley said. It is being proposed as a shared station with the city of Nampa, the press release said.
Over the summer, the fire department participated in over 20 public events to bring awareness to the department’s needs and conducted a survey of Caldwell residents to gauge public interest in which improvements to make and how to fund them. About 74% of respondents said they would approve a bond, with 527 people taking the survey.
At an Aug. 15 council workshop, fire department representatives shared that the Caldwell Fire Department is considered the busiest in the state, with an average of 20 calls received per firefighter per day across the city’s three stations. That piece of information resonated greatly with survey respondents, they said.