Richard Frawley

Richard “Rick” Frawley

 Courtesy of the city of Caldwell

The Caldwell City Council approved putting a bond measure on the Nov. 7 ballot asking for voter approval to build two fire stations.

“I think this is a smart plan,” councilmember John McGee said at the council’s meeting Tuesday night. “I think it’s well-thought out. I think it’s a conservative plan, and frankly, I think that the voters in Caldwell are going to support this.”

