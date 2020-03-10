Two Caldwell residents have been stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship that's been the center of an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Patricia and Harold Dye, of Caldwell, have been on the Grand Princess since Feb. 21. While the Dyes were planning for a two-week cruise, their time on the ship has been extended significantly.
"Health wise, we're perfect. We're getting a little quote unquote 'cabin fever,' but luckily we have a balcony so we can talk over the railing to other travelers," Patricia said. "We're fine, we just can't go anywhere."
The Grand Princess docked at the Port of Oakland in California on Monday with 3,500 people on board. While the ship carried at least 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 people were taken off the ship for medical care; it is unclear how many of them were infected, according to the Associated Press.
More than 20 infections were linked to from the Grand Princess' previous trip, so the ship has been held off the coast of California since March 4. Passengers on that prior trip tested positive in California and other state, including six Canadians.
None of the cruise ship passengers will be exposed to the public before completing the quarantine. In the next few days, the Dyes will be flown to military bases in either California, Texas or Georgia for testing and a 14-day quarantine. Passengers from other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, will fly home on chartered flights sent by their governments.
Of the ship's 1,100 crew members, 19 have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be treated aboard the Grand Princess, the AP reported. Officials were trying to decide where the ship and its crew would go next.
"I can't recall when we became aware this virus was onboard," said Harold, reached by phone Tuesday. "As Pat said, we're suffering more from cabin fever than anything else."
The Dyes said the monotony of being trapped in their rooms has stressed some passengers more than others.
"There's a lot of people going with the flow, but other people are very frustrated. We're retired so we're not missing work or other responsibilities, which some of the other customers are," Harold said.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. SARS, MERS and COVID-19 all fall into the coronavirus family. COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus, meaning it is a new strain not previously seen in humans, according to the World Health Organization.
Because internet access was spotty on the ocean, the Dyes said they have been in an informational dead zone. Since coming back to American waters, the couple has been hearing from family frequently.
"Yesterday, we had people come on board, I think from the health department who were dressed in clean room gowns. They asked us how we felt to see if there was a possibility we were suffering from the virus, but we've received all other communications through the intercom system," Harold said.
The State Department warned against travel on cruise ships because of “increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment," according to the AP.
The Diamond Princess, another Princess ship, was quarantined in Japan for two weeks in February. Of the 3,700 people on board, 700 were infected. Experts called it a public health failure, the AP reported, because the vessel essentially became an incubator for the virus that causes COVID-19.
"We're hanging in limbo waiting for something to happen," Patricia said.