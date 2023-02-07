Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — Margaret Woods didn’t think she would make it to her hundredth birthday, but on Jan. 21 she did just that.

Woods lives with her daughter, Barbara Zahnle, and Zahnle’s husband Joseph. The couple hung a pink banner declaring “Happy 100th Birthday” stringing it along the wooden fence and tying balloons to greenery in the front yard. They even had a cake specially made.

Recommended for you

Load comments