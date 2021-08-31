CALDWELL — Caldwell students and staff will be wearing face coverings indoors through Oct. 14.
The mask mandate will be implemented on Wednesday. Students and staff have to wear face coverings indoors and on school transportation vehicles, according to an email from the Caldwell School District. Indoor sports like volleyball are covered under the mandate but outdoor activities are not.
“It just seems to be snowballing rather quickly,” Canyon Springs High School Principal Christine McMillen said at a special board meeting held Monday, where she reported about 17% of the student population was out. “I did quarantine a classroom today because of evidence of substantial spread among the students.”
Around 80% of staff were masking and maybe 20% of students were wearing masks, McMillen added. Last year, she said there was no evidence of substantial spread in the building but this year things are different.
The Board of Trustees took the action on Monday, according to information sent to Caldwell families.
“The Board will continue to review school based data at upcoming meetings to determine if other action will need to be taken,” read the letter sent to families. “The goal of the district is to keep school open and students attending every day.”
Another principal, Meghan Wonderlich at Jefferson Middle School, said Monday that she was down about 150 students out of about 610. Only 13 are quarantined because of an exposure at school, she said. The school is working on determining why students are out as well as why the parents of around 80 students have reported their children out sick.
It is unclear how many of those 80 are COVID-19 positive students. Over 75% of staff are wearing masks, Wonderlich said, and 20% to 30% of students are masking.
Wilson Elementary School had 107 absences out of 435 students on Monday, Principal Tabitha Bruegeman said. School staff was asked to start wearing masks this week because of COVID-19 cases at Wilson and quarantined students.
About 42 students were quarantined. Another 45 communicated an illness of some kind, a potential COVID-19 exposure or just general caution. Around 15 students were on vacation, aren’t being sent to school until masking is no longer required or the school was unable to determine why they were absent.
“Wilson started masks today. The majority of our students did a great job wearing them,” Bruegeman said. “We did have some families upset about it.”
In the memo sent to families, Caldwell School District Superintendent Dr. N Shalene French asked parents to not send kids to school who are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19. She also asked parents to keep kids who are waiting on a COVID-19 test result at home.
“Please consider getting a COVID vaccination for individuals age 12 or older in your family. Recently, the Pfizer vaccine was fully approved by the FDA,” she wrote.
Previously, Caldwell’s school board required masks through Sept. 3 at Caldwell High School as well as Washington and Lincoln elementary schools after cases were reported during an Aug. 23 board meeting.
The first day of school for the Caldwell School District was Aug. 18. On Aug. 9 the school board chose to encourage masking.
A handful of schools in the region experienced COVID-19 issues in August. Compass Public Charter School in Meridian is closed until after Labor Day due to "substantial spread" of COVID-19, according to Idaho Education News. Grand View Elementary School in Owyhee County will also not have students back until after Labor Day.
More than ⅓ of the Grand View Elementary students were exposed to COVID-19, Idaho Education News reported.