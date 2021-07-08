CALDWELL — Steven Jenkins spent the past two years learning from former Caldwell Economic Development Director Steve Fultz.
Fultz, though, left the city to become Canyon County’s planning director in May. That meant Jenkins had the chance to succeed Fultz, Caldwell’s first economic development director who worked for the city for 18 years.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas appointed Jenkins, who was previously Caldwell’s economic development specialist, to the director role. The city council unanimously approved the selection.
“Under (Fultz’s) tutelage, I was able to understand the holistic needs of the community,” Jenkins said. “… I was equipped with the skills necessary to understand the needs of this growing community from a comprehensive sense.”
Jenkins, 35, has the benefit of having already worked in the same department for the past two years. Economic development, he said, “is all about relationships.” He wants to both continue existing relationships with business partners and forge new ones, which is what he’s most excited about in his new position.
Among Jenkins’ priorities are diversifying the city’s manufacturing sector, establishing some foreign direct investment opportunities, growing Caldwell’s agriculture heritage and expanding opportunities in the wine region.
Because of Caldwell’s growth, Jenkins also anticipates other new opportunities.
“As we grow, we’re going to have different needs as a community,” Jenkins said. “I just want to make sure I’m aware and available to make sure those things are in good hands as far as growth is concerned.”
Jenkins predicts more public art in the near future. He also wants to sustain the progress of Caldwell’s downtown and establish a new footprint for manufacturing.
“We have been so lucky to have his services in our city for the past couple years,” Nancolas said Tuesday. “… We found his credentials and references to be very favorable toward his appointment to this position.”
Jenkins earned a bachelor’s degree from Reinhardt University in Georgia as well as a master’s degree from Missouri State University. He worked at Boise State University before joining the city of Caldwell two years ago.
“It’s a great time to be here in Caldwell and I’m thrilled to be a part of all the things that are happening here,” Jenkins said. “It’s certainly a team effort as far as these opportunities are concerned but I’m happy to at least have a hand involved in the process.”
Caldwell is planning to fill its economic development specialist position, which is now vacant due to Jenkins’ promotion.