Inclusive Idaho, the Idaho Sierra Club and Babe Vote are co-hosting the virtual RBG Remembrance & March for Equality from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
The online event will honor the life of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and highlight the importance of voting and equal justice for Black women, the event page on Facebook states.
The event, originally slated to be an in-person march, will be held fully online to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and avoid any potentially harmful encounters with opposition groups, according to the event page, which notes, "We know the positive impact that in person community gathering can have on our collective visions and we look forward to the time when it is safe to gather in large groups again."
Find the virtual meeting link on Facebook by searching for "(Virtual) RBG, Voting, & Equal Justice - A Conversation."
Support potatoes and a cause through potato gleaning
Join The Bull’s Kevin and Brenda for a tractor-drawn hayride out to the field where you can gather fresh Idaho potatoes. Requested donation is $10 per vehicle for as many potatoes as you want. Gardening tools and something to haul your potatoes in are recommended. The field is located 4 miles past Wilder on the way to Homedale. There will be signs to guide you. The event, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, hopes to raise $5,000 to go toward Operation Grateful Hearts, according to a press release, which will assist Idaho’s veterans and military families. A local business will match funds. 100% of the proceeds will be donated.
All are welcome to the 2020 Annual Prayer Walk at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Caldwell Memorial Park, event organizers announced. Organizers are encouraging participants to practice social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Pizza will be served after the walk.
Boise — The Return, 9 a.m., Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Online — Early Learning Academies, 10 a.m., Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
Nampa — American Red Cross Lifeguarding, 10 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Making Macarons, 10 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Meridian — Back-to-School Outdoor Book Displays, 11 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Online — BAD SUNS — Livestream, 1 p.m., Knitting Factory.
Online — Boise State University Law Fair, 1 p.m.
Online — Open Studio: Kailey Barthel, 2 p.m., presented by the James Castle House and Boise City Department of Arts & History.
Nampa — Fall Dance Camps, 3 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Oktoberfest, 4 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Online — An Evening with Meredith May, 7 p.m., Treasure Valley Reads.
Online — Fortress— a Boise area collaborative dance film, 7 p.m., MING studios.
Garden City — A Tasty Duo, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Caldwell — Encore Drive-In Nights featuring Kane Brown, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Drive-In, 4011 S. Lake Ave.
Boise — Porter Club Massacre — Murder Mystery, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Garden City — Strangelove— The Depeche Mode Experience, 8 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St.