Caldwell phone scam

Caldwell police are warning residents not to fall for a phone scam in which the call appears to be coming from the Caldwell Police Department and asks for a charitable donation.

The Caldwell Police Department is warning the public to be aware of a familiar scam targeting residents through misleading phone calls.

