Caldwell drug bust December 2022

The Caldwell Police Department and Canyon County Sheriff's Office seized fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, illegally possessed firearms, and other evidence commonly associated with trafficking narcotics on Monday morning. 

 Caldwell Police Department

Caldwell Police and Canyon County Sheriff's Office officials recovered a multitude of illegal drugs and firearms from a suspected drug "stash house" on Monday morning. 

The Caldwell Police Department's SWAT team served a search warrant on 5000 Ormsby Avenue, according to a press release, where it seized approximately 1,500 fentanyl pills, 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, $3,500 in U.S. currency, two illegally possessed firearms, ammunition, paraphernalia, and other evidence commonly associated with trafficking narcotics. 

