...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The
visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most
locations this afternoon, but are expected to lower back down to
one quarter mile or less after sunset. There will also be
occasional snow flurries. However, any accumulations will be
light.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to
the travel hazard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
The Caldwell Police Department and Canyon County Sheriff's Office seized fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, illegally possessed firearms, and other evidence commonly associated with trafficking narcotics on Monday morning.
Caldwell Police and Canyon County Sheriff's Office officials recovered a multitude of illegal drugs and firearms from a suspected drug "stash house" on Monday morning.
The Caldwell Police Department's SWAT team served a search warrant on 5000 Ormsby Avenue, according to a press release, where it seized approximately 1,500 fentanyl pills, 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, $3,500 in U.S. currency, two illegally possessed firearms, ammunition, paraphernalia, and other evidence commonly associated with trafficking narcotics.
The search and seizure was the culmination of a year-long investigation conducted by CPD and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the release said.
Eric Martin, 54, was arrested without incident and charged with several crimes, including trafficking narcotics, weapons violations, and miscellaneous narcotics-related offenses, the release said.
Martin has a significant criminal history from California, the release said, with crimes including murder, robbery, extortion, aggravated assault, and narcotics violations.
"Today, we safely recovered enough fentanyl to kill a population the size of the entire state of Idaho and it is critical that we keep our community safe, our children safer, and send the message that we will not tolerate this in our city," Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. "Mr. Martin will not be able to escape justice in Idaho, like he once did in California."