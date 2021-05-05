CALDWELL — Police are seeking information on a suspect or suspects who have been driving around and shooting out windows of parked cars.
The Caldwell Police Department posted a surveillance video to its Facebook page on Wednesday in which a small car drives past a parked Jeep and a pickup, slows down, then fires shots before driving off.
The occupants of the vehicle are suspected of vandalizing multiple vehicles throughout Caldwell over the past few days, the department wrote, adding that the weapon appears to be a pellet gun.
Caldwell Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the suspects to contact Detective Lanham at 208-455-4608 or CrimeStoppers at 208-343-2677.