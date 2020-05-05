CALDWELL — Caldwell police are searching for a 35-year-old man last seen or heard from on April 10.
On that day, Joshua Galvan of Caldwell was speaking to his mother via Facebook Messenger, police said. The pair had been in contact for five, consecutive days. But the last message she sent to her son went unread.
"Since that time, Joshua’s whereabouts have been unknown," police said. "The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are also unknown."
Galvan is described as 5 feet 9 inches and about 160 pounds, with long brown hair and a graying, brown beard.
Police ask anyone with information regarding Galvan's location or activities after April 10 to contact Caldwell police at 208-455-4630, or CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS.