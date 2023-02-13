Caldwell School Board meeting ends in chaos (copy)

Sen. Chris Trakel, standing, speaks during a Jan. 9 Caldwell School Board meeting that ended in chaos. Officers from the Caldwell Police Department will be at the Monday meeting to ensure public safety. 

 screenshot/KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Caldwell Police Department plans to maintain a public safety presence at the Caldwell School Board meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13.

“Due to the amount of attention surrounding the upcoming Caldwell School District meeting on February 13, we want to make the community aware that CPD is committed to ensuring that everyone attending and gathering is safe,” Char Jackson, spokesperson for the city, said an email.

Recommended for you

Load comments