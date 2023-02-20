College of Idaho03.JPG (copy)

The College of Idaho, seen here April 17, 2020.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Caldwell Police are investigating a report of shots being fired at a fraternity house near the College of Idaho campus.

Police responded to multiple calls of a shooting in progress at a house on East Oak Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a Caldwell Police Department press release said. Upon their arrival, officers witnessed people running from the location "in fear," the release said.

Recommended for you

Load comments