Caldwell Police are investigating a report of shots being fired at a fraternity house near the College of Idaho campus.
Police responded to multiple calls of a shooting in progress at a house on East Oak Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a Caldwell Police Department press release said. Upon their arrival, officers witnessed people running from the location "in fear," the release said.
Police then forced their way into the house and determined that no one had been shot or injured.
The house is not affiliated with the C of I, but officials believe the house "has been associated with the College of Idaho in past years but has since lost its affiliation due to ongoing noise complaints and other criminal activity."
"Preliminary evidence suggests that there may have been a verbal altercation outside after 2-3 males were denied entry into the (fraternity)," the release said. "Shortly thereafter, it is believed that the individual(s) parked nearby and fired rounds in the direction of the (fraternity). Consequently, parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire."
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.
Police are still searching for the suspect(s) involved and witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.