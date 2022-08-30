Support Local Journalism


The Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office SWAT team recovered a "large amount of narcotics," as well as assault weapons and ammunition in a "high-risk search warrant" Tuesday morning, the police department said.

According to a news release from Caldwell Police, the search warrant was conducted at 5 a.m. and police recovered narcotics, U.S. currency and a large cache of assault weapons, handguns and ammunition.”

