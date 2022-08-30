...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
According to Caldwell police, “a large amount of narcotics, U.S. currency and a large cache of assault weapons, handguns and ammunition” were recovered during a search warrant executed at a residence on Tuesday morning.
Photo provided by the Caldwell Police Department
Caldwell police said 23 firearms were recovered during a search warrant conducted at a residence on Tuesday morning.
The Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office SWAT team recovered a "large amount of narcotics," as well as assault weapons and ammunition in a "high-risk search warrant" Tuesday morning, the police department said.
According to a news release from Caldwell Police, the search warrant was conducted at 5 a.m. and police recovered narcotics, U.S. currency and a large cache of assault weapons, handguns and ammunition.”
Twenty-three firearms were recovered during the search, Caldwell Police said.
The news release stated that the residence “was believed to be occupied by members and affiliates of a Mexican drug cartel who have been known to plague the area for several years.”
Jose Angel Carlon-Sepulveda and Maya Susana Perez were taken into custody during the incident, Caldwell police said. They will be charged with felony narcotics and firearms offenses, according to the news release.
Caldwell police said that flash bang devices and tear gas were utilized during the search.