Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The city of Caldwell held a swearing in for four new police department officers as part of its city council meeting Thursday evening.

Shawn Sopoaga will serve as the department’s deputy chief, while Dwight Penkey, Moises Montes, and Nilton Melara will serve as officers.

CPD SWEARING IN 04.jpg

Shawn Sopoaga shares a moment with his father during his swearing in as Caldwell's new deputy chief of police during the city's council meeting on Thursday.
CPD SWEARING IN 01.jpg

Moises Montes receives his badge from his wife as part of a swearing in ceremony for the Caldwell Police Department held during a city council meeting on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments