The city of Caldwell held a swearing in for four new police department officers as part of its city council meeting Thursday evening.
Shawn Sopoaga will serve as the department’s deputy chief, while Dwight Penkey, Moises Montes, and Nilton Melara will serve as officers.
The deputy chief position is new and is part of the department's restructuring efforts, said Char Jackson, spokesperson for the city, via email.
Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said the group shows his commitment to hiring diverse personnel that reflect the community. The new hires include a Pacific Islander, an African American, and two Spanish speakers, Ingram said.
The public might “think based on things that are happening in the news that no one would want to join the department,” Ingram said. “Well, that’s quite the contrary. As you can see, we have a very diverse group of men up here right now. And this should be an example to my commitment to the community on how diverse the police department is going to become in the near future.”
In September, former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley was found guilty of three of four counts against him, including tampering with documents and tampering with a witness by harassment, as part of an FBI investigation into certain officers in the department. Former police chief Frank Wyant retired amid allegations of misconduct in the department's street crimes unit and the existence of an FBI investigation coming to light last spring.
Ingram met Penkey when they were both getting fitted for uniforms, Ingram said. Penkey shared his desire to become a patrol officer, and subsequently went through the “grueling processes of the organization that we have to vet our candidates,” Ingram said. “He passed everything with flying colors.”
Montes was born in Caldwell and has most recently served as an Owyhee County sheriff’s deputy, Ingram said.
“He saw the opportunity to join at a very crucial time in this organization’s history with the changes that are happening … specifically with the efforts that I’m trying to do here with this organization to push this place into the 21st century, getting Spanish speakers on board and really mirroring the community that we serve,” Ingram said.
Melara brings experience working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Ingram said. The training program for that agency “is very intense,” Ingram said. “It’s very paramilitary and instills a lot of leadership in young men and women in this country,” he said.
Sopoaga most recently worked for the Boise Police Department as a lieutenant, recruitment coordinator, and watch commander, according to a press release about the swearing in ceremony. He brings experience working for the Eureka, California, police department, as well as managing the regional SWAT team for the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Ingram said. This includes experience in tactical gang and drug interdiction, Ingram said.
“I’m happy to call him not only a friend, but someone who will take this organization into the future,” Ingram said.
Studies of diversity in police forces elsewhere offer some evidence in support of the importance of a diverse police force. A 2021 study published in the journal “Science” of nearly 3 million patrols conducted by the Chicago Police Department found that the race and gender of police officers did play a role in their interactions with the public. Black and Hispanic officers were less likely to make stops and arrests and use force compared to their white counterparts, particularly against Black people, the study said. And compared to male officers, female officers used less force, the study said.
Another 2021 study published in “Criminology and Public Policy” yielded similar results. The study examined police killings of white, Hispanic, and Black people among 1,988 police agencies between 2013 and 2018, and found a negative association between the department’s “racial congruence” with the community it serves and the killing of Hispanic and Black people.
However, a 2017 study published in “Policing: An International Journal of Police Studies and Management” of traffic stops among 150 police departments in Illinois and Missouri found that racial and ethnic diversity in police departments “was not associated with fewer racial/ethnic disparities in stops.”