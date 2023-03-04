Caldwell Police Dept.

Caldwell Police chief Rex Ingram is increasing training opportunities for members of his department. 

Officers participate in classroom training at the Caldwell Police Department on Wednesday. 

CALDWELL — In the past, when a Spanish-speaking Caldwell resident has called the police, they did not always get help from a Spanish-speaking officer.

That is something that Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram is trying to change. He has been working to hire officers that better reflect the community they serve. Caldwell is 36% Hispanic, and most, though not all, of the community speaks Spanish, he said.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram talks about new training initiatives for his department in an interview Wednesday. 
Lt. John Tucker leads a classroom training session at the Caldwell Police Department on Wednesday.

