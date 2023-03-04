CALDWELL — In the past, when a Spanish-speaking Caldwell resident has called the police, they did not always get help from a Spanish-speaking officer.
That is something that Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram is trying to change. He has been working to hire officers that better reflect the community they serve. Caldwell is 36% Hispanic, and most, though not all, of the community speaks Spanish, he said.
Sometimes, Spanish-speakers have to turn away help from officers that do not speak Spanish because they can’t understand them, Ingram said. And they may try calling back the next day, hoping that they get a Spanish-speaking officer instead.
“And so that’s very frustrating to me, because how many crimes are being committed, or victims of crimes (are there) that we’re not hearing about?” Ingram said.
Hiring more Spanish-speaking officers is merely one fix, Ingram said.
“Long-term, I would like to do a Spanish incentive for officers to learn how to speak Spanish who are not (necessarily) Hispanic,” Ingram said. “I would like to make it mandatory in the state that officers in the academy have to learn basic Spanish, like they do in other states. But that’s very forward thinking. … I’m just trying to put the Band-Aid on what we have now.”
Ingram was sworn in as chief in July 2022 following the previous chief’s retirement in May. The chief retired in the wake of revelations about an FBI investigation into two of the department’s employees.
Both of the officers had been part of the departments Street Crimes Unit, which has now been dismantled, Ingram said.
Ingram is working to change the department’s culture, he said. Historically, the department has been an agency where people work for a while and receive training before being hired elsewhere, he said. When Ingram started, there were 15 positions open. Now, the first time in recent memory, all 79 positions in the department are filled, including with some people who have worked for other agencies in the Treasure Valley, and the Idaho State Police, he said.
One of Ingram’s recent hires is Lt. John Tucker. Tucker has dedicated a portion of his career to law enforcement training, coming by way of the College of Western Idaho and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Ingram brought him on to provide in-house academy training for his department.
“I am very energized about being part of the leadership change that the Caldwell Police Department is experiencing,” Tucker said in a prepared statement. “Training is the root of growth and professional development for any police agency. Being able to be a major part of that growth is an honor.”
Unlike other states, Idaho does not have a dedicated law enforcement training academy, Ingram said. New Caldwell officers would usually take classes through Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), but this year, POST had to cancel some training academies due to budget constraints, as reported by KTVB.
As a result, new officers in Caldwell have gone through a five-week mini academy facilitated by Tucker and will also be taking courses through Ada County’s academy, Ingram said.
“Thankfully, (Ada County) Sheriff (Matt) Clifford is very gracious and said, ‘let’s join together and partner, so that in the end it’ll even be better because they have the best academy.'”
Part of building a new culture is encouraging officers to seek mental health support when they need it, Ingram said. Caldwell officers are dealing with an outsized amount of stress due to media coverage about the FBI’s investigation, he said.
“There’s a lot of scar tissue here,” Ingram said. “There’s a lot of PTSD from the work that was done with certain individuals who are no longer here … our employees have to deal with the lasting effects of working with people like that.”
Ingram said that he is working to counter the stigma associated with officers receiving mental health training, in part by telling his own story of seeking therapy.
“That’s something very personal, but I share that with officers because we’re human beings,” Ingram said, “and at a certain point in our career, Superman’s cape can only get so heavy, right?”
He said he has seen officers cope with the stress in unhealthy ways, such as drinking, gambling and promiscuity.
“And that’s really the leadership, where we have to step in as leaders, and we have to know our people,” Ingram said. “We have to know what type of behavior is consistent with that person. And then if we start seeing (them) deviating from that type of behavior, then we intervene.”
If someone appears to be facing a mental health crisis, they are recommended to one provider, and if they appear to need to vent, they are recommended another provider, he said. Their participation is voluntary, he said.
In the previous decade, officers across the country have experienced increased scrutiny and low morale in the wake of the deaths and killings of Black people.
Ingram called the death of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten by five Black police officers, “absolutely disgusting.”
“When you become the violator or the suspect, or the aggressor in an incident, then where’s the police?” Ingram said.
“I get angry, because the people that didn’t like the police before ... don't trust us even more,” he said.
But overall, Ingram thinks his efforts to eke out change in the department are paying off, as evidenced by an increase in the volume of calls to the department.
“When I see or hear about crime or incidents happening, and they’re reporting it, it means the community likes what we’re doing and actually trusts us to do our job. So I’m very proud of that.”