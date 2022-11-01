Caldwell police arrested a wanted felon while assisting victims during a residential fire on Sunday.
The fire, which city officials said was an arson, occurred at a three-story apartment building at Chicago Street and Kimball Avenue. It was one of the oldest buildings in Caldwell and there was heavy damage to the unit where the fire originated and significant damage to other apartment units, according to a news release from the Caldwell Fire Department.
A suspect, Scott Bradley Pankratz, 61, was booked into the Canyon County Jail on arson charges Sunday night.
However, there was another arrest made that night — unrelated to the arson. During the evacuation process, officers were flagged down by a good Samaritan who directed them to a man attacking someone with a long metallic cane, a news release from the Caldwell Police Department stated.
Officers approached the man, later identified as Devin Weitzel, who is a wanted felon, Caldwell police said.
Weitzel fled the scene on foot and was chased by officers into a residence in the 800 block of Belmont Street and attempted to barricade himself inside. Officers de-escalated the situation and took Weitzel into custody after he violently resisted and tried attacking officers, according to Caldwell police.
Weitzel, 31, was arrested for aggravated battery, obstruct and delay, and two outstanding arrest warrants, the news release stated. Officers did not sustain any injuries and the use of force during the incident will be investigated and adjudicated by the department, Caldwell police said.