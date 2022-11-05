In an early Saturday morning call, Caldwell police arrested two gang members who reportedly injured the officers.
Police responded to a radio call of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Specht Avenue, according to a press release from the department. There were three people in the vehicle, and officers discovered a juvenile male passenger, identified as a “known gang member,” was illegally in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm and another misdemeanor.
Officers also arrested Clement Vela, who police allege was “hostile and physically violent during the incident,” the release said. He was booked into Canyon County Jail for felony assault and battery and resisting arrest. Clement was also identified in the release as a known gang member.
Officers were injured and treated and released from the hospital after the incident. Because police used force, the incident will be “investigated and scrutinized to ensure it meets or exceeds” the department’s standards, the release said.
A woman in the car, Estreya Casados, was also arrested and charged with providing false information to an officer, driving without privileges, possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia with intent to use.