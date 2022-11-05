Caldwell police car

In an early Saturday morning call, Caldwell police arrested two gang members who reportedly injured the officers.

Police responded to a radio call of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Specht Avenue, according to a press release from the department. There were three people in the vehicle, and officers discovered a juvenile male passenger, identified as a “known gang member,” was illegally in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm and another misdemeanor.

