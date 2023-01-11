...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Justino Morales Ramos, 29, was taken into custody without incident around 1 a.m., according to a Caldwell Police Department press release. Ramos was announced as a person of interest in the case on Tuesday night.
Caldwell police were led to Ramos after receiving a tip from a woman who said she had picked Ramos up at a business in Caldwell and offered him shelter, the release said. After seeing a photo of Ramos in the media, the woman realized the person she picked up was the person of interest in the Nampa homicide investigation and called police.
“Once again, our wonderful Caldwell community proved to be an integral role in ensuring a violent predator was brought to justice," Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. "Thank you for trusting us enough to call. Nampa PD and Caldwell PD work seamlessly together and with our communities to keep everyone safe."
Police discovered a dead woman inside an apartment in the 1800 block of First Street North in Nampa on Monday night and began investigating the death as a homicide.
Ramos has been charged with failure to report a death; murder charges are pending, the release said.