Caldwell police arrested an alleged felon while assisting victims during a residential fire on Sunday.

The fire, which city officials said was an arson, occurred at a three-story apartment building at Chicago Street and Kimball Avenue. It was one of the oldest buildings in Caldwell and there was heavy damage to the unit where the fire originated and significant damage to other apartment units, according to a news release from the Caldwell Fire Department.

