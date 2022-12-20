Ben Heinrich gets his badge pinned by his children, Harrison and Hudson, at a special session meeting Tuesday night at Caldwell Police Department. Heinrich was promoted to lieutenant. John Tucker, at right, was also sworn in as a lieutenant at the ceremony ahead of a city council meeting.
Laura Guido / Idaho Press
Ben Heinrich, left, and John Tucker, at right, are sworn in as lieutenants at a ceremony ahead of a city council meeting.
Laura Guido / Idaho Press
Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner swears in two Caldwell police officers Tuesday night. Ben Heinrich, at right, was promoted to lieutenant and John Tucker was hired as a new lieutenant.
Laura Guido / Idaho Press
CALDWELL — The Caldwell Police Department welcomed two new lieutenants during a special session ahead of the city council’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
Mayor Jarom Wagoner administered the oath for John Tucker and Ben Heinrich. Tucker was sworn in as a lieutenant and Heinrich was promoted to lieutenant.
“I got to know Lt. Heinrich over the past year of being mayor, and a little bit when I worked for the city, and you just can’t ask for a better officer,” Wagoner said.
He added that he was looking forward to getting to know Tucker as well and praised the direction of the department.
“The caliber of people that we have working for us and that we’ve attracted to the department is, I mean, it’s second to none ... it really truly is,” Wagoner said.
Heinrich began his career with the Idaho Department of Corrections and has served with the department for the previous eight years, working his way up to sergeant, said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram.
“When I first met him, I knew he was a leader,” Ingram said. “He’s matter of fact, black and white. And he just kind of tells it how it is, but as always, puts the mission first, and that’s exactly what everybody in this room needs — someone that’s mission-driven, that understands the global picture … and understands the direction where this place needs to go,” Ingram said.
Heinrich’s children, Harrison and Hudson, pinned his badge, while Tucker’s father, Ed, pinned his.
Tucker began his law enforcement career with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and spent 14 years with the Boise Police Department before retiring two years ago as a lieutenant, Ingram said. Tucker is the director of the criminal justice program at the College of Western Idaho, and he reached out to Ingram when Ingram first became chief in hopes of continuing to have a relationship with the department, Ingram said.
“I just thought to myself, ‘Man, why can’t we have someone like John Tucker here?’” Ingram said, “that understands training and professionalism, and he’s an Idahoan — he’s through and through here in this community and he understands every department in the Treasure Valley and where everyone needs to be.”
When the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) announced several months ago that it was canceling several courses for 2023, Ingram decided the time was right to hire Tucker to provide needed training, he said. The department does not have an academy, he said.
“So this is the perfect man to start a training bureau, a training division, to really get Caldwell where it needs to be in professional, 21st century policing,” Ingram said.