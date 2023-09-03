Proposed Caldwell parking garge (copy)

The parking lot of Treasure Valley Community College in downtown Caldwell.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Parking is a constant concern in downtown Caldwell.

In March, the city’s economic development staff began exploring the possibility of installing a parking garage. Initially, study results indicated the city had plenty of parking and would not need a garage. But after further discussions of planned developments in downtown, the study authors revised their finding, recommending consideration of a garage in the city’s future.

