Parking is a constant concern in downtown Caldwell.
In March, the city’s economic development staff began exploring the possibility of installing a parking garage. Initially, study results indicated the city had plenty of parking and would not need a garage. But after further discussions of planned developments in downtown, the study authors revised their finding, recommending consideration of a garage in the city’s future.
Steve Jenkins, economic development director for the city presented the revised findings to the Caldwell City Council at a special council meeting on Aug. 21. The study consultants, Boise-based Kimley-Horn, considered what future parking needs might look like in the downtown area through eight scenarios that factored in how planned developments would decrease the current number of parking stalls available.
“Overall, they said that the 1,134 on- and off-street parking spaces will not be sufficient to meet future parking demand,” Jenkins said. Of the five recommendations made by the study for improving parking in the downtown area, one is building a garage.
The city council accepted a bid for the development of a metered parking system in the downtown core, and discussed using the funds to finance a future garage.
STUDY: DEVELOPMENTS WILL AFFECT PARKING CAPACITY
Kimley-Horn staff conducted their parking study over two days in May 2023 — Saturday, May 13 (when the city hosts its Mother’s Day market) and Tuesday, May 16, the opening day of the farmer’s market, as previously reported. The study utilized drone footage to see how many cars were parked in stalls and for how long.
Parking being considered at capacity was defined as 85-100% of stalls being utilized, Jenkins said. Parking occupancy on May 13 peaked at noon, with 73% utilization, which Jenkins described as approaching full capacity. On May 17, parking peaked at 6 p.m. with 65% utilization, Jenkins said.
In phone conversations with Kimley-Horn, Jenkins said they revisited the potential impact that new residential developments coming online would have on the downtown parking landscape. For example, the new Tilian Apartments is a 142-unit apartment complex located at 616 Main Street.
Overall, the city can expect a decrease of about 200 public parking stalls, Jenkins said, which he called “pretty significant.”
In its eight future scenarios, Kimley-Horn explored pressure on parking considering factors such as new restaurants moving in and “background growth” — what parking will be needed downtown if the number of Caldwell residents and the population of the Treasure Valley grows.
In all eight future scenarios, the city would lack upwards of 250 parking spaces needed for visitors to the downtown area on both weekends and weekdays, Jenkins said.
The study’s authors made five recommendations for how to improve the city’s parking experience: making improvements to sidewalks and curbs to improve the experience for people walking after they park; installing signage to help drivers find parking, and other signage to help them find their destination once on foot; using a trolley to connect certain parts of downtown; considering implementing a paid parking system to prevent cars from remaining parked too long in one place; and installing a parking garage.
Although the study noted that many visitors to the downtown area are not county residents, that makes providing a good parking experience even more essential, Jenkins said.
“(We want to) make sure that tourists coming in are having a strong experience … and can access parking and spend their money, and visit our shops, and eat dinner, and hang out in downtown, and then do it again next weekend,” he said. “That’s the goal.”
MOVING AHEAD WITH A PAID PARKING SYSTEM
A garage will be costly and will take time to implement. But in the meantime, city council members largely agreed on the need for a metered parking system to help rotate visitors through downtown.
Requiring payment for parking is considered good for businesses. Charging for parking means more cars park in an area over a given period, increasing customer traffic to local shops.
"Even if it's a dollar, it still triggers in your mind, hey, I need to move my car before this starts to add up because that dollar could be a $50 citation,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said he was caught off-guard by the number of cars the study found that stayed in the same parking spot for many hours.
The city opened a request for proposal process asking for applications from businesses who would like to implement and manage a metered parking system. The bidding process closed on Aug. 16, Jenkins said, with two companies having applied.
City staff recommended accepting the bid from The Car Park, a Boise-based company that operates more than 400 parking operations in 22 states, including in downtown Boise, Jenkins said.
The company proposed two downtown parking zones. The red zone would be roughly bounded by main street in the north, Blaine Street in the south, 5th Street in the west and 9th Street in the east. Parking would cost $1.50 per hour, within decided upon hours. The blue zone would be further out, between Cleveland Street and 10th Avenue, Albany Street, and east to 4th Avenue, Jenkins said. Parking would cost $1 an hour, within decided upon hours. Parking lots would have a daily rate of $4. In essence, it would be cheaper to park more on the periphery, Jenkins said.
The company is interested in coordinating with the city to hear public input from people about the parking system, and to provide education about the use of its systems, Jenkins said.
The city council voted to approve The Car Park’s bid, with five in favor and councilmember Williams voting in opposition. Williams said he is for the meters but felt rushed in making a decision.
Developing a contract between the city and the company, as well as details on when the project will be implemented, will take place in the coming weeks.
CONSIDERING A PARKING GARAGE FOR THE FUTURE
City councilmembers felt that net funds from a metered parking system could be a good source of funding for financing such a costly project.
At a March meeting, Jenkins estimated the price tag for a 500-stall parking garage that included a convention center at $22.5 million. Council members at the time were not in agreement about whether they would support convention space construction.
At the Aug. 21 meeting, council member Brad Doty said he thought installing the meters and having funds go toward a future garage was “a step in the right direction,” and would help businesses rotate through more customers as well.
Council member Diana Register said that she was glad to be moving forward on the metered parking as a way to fund a garage, though she acknowledged members of the public vary in their opinion of whether one is needed.
“I think the parking garage is very necessary, and I think we need to make sure we’re not losing sight of that … so it stays in the forefront and doesn’t get lost,” she said.
Jenkins said he plans to continue communicating with potential contractors who could build the garage in the future.