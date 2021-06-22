CALDWELL — When Katy Green had the opportunity to learn violin, she leapt at the chance. She had attended the orchestra concerts of her two older siblings, one of which featured an older student violinist. Green fell in love.
“She played this beautiful violin piece, and I thought to myself, ‘That’s what I want to do,’” Green said. Green retired this spring after 22 years of teaching in the Caldwell School District, where she taught elementary and middle school orchestra.
“Her groups always play really well,” recalled Mark Tripp, the band teacher at Jefferson Middle School, where Green taught orchestra. “It was really great to hear kids that could make such great sounds in middle school,” he added.
Green admits that even before attending that performance, her pathway into music was already in the cards. Her two older siblings were learning violin, her father, James Gabbard, was a music education professor at the College of Idaho, and her mother, Virginia Dean Gabbard, taught general music in elementary schools in the Caldwell School District, and directed the High School Girls Chorale.
Four out of five of the Gabbard’s children, including Green, went on to teach music in some capacity. The eldest child, named James Gabbard after his father, was a professional musician rather than a music teacher. He died in December.
“The legacy of this family really stretches through our state,” said Virginia Gabbard Rosandick, Green’s older sister, who retired in 2015 from directing elementary and high school orchestra in the Caldwell School District.
“What we learned from our parents is how we taught in our classrooms, and our kids, when they go out and they become teachers, I think a little bit of this went with them too,” Rosandick said.
At least 14 students taught by members of the family have gone on to pursue musical careers of their own, teaching in schools and colleges, working as professional string players or directors, or offering private lessons.
The story could have been very different. James Gabbard, who was from Kentucky, had not originally planned to earn a degree in music, but while studying at Morehead State University in Kentucky, he suffered a football injury and decided to change his major to music. He followed a favorite music professor of his to Colorado to continue his studies, which is where he met his future wife, Virginia Dean Gabbard, Rosandick said. Following teaching stints in Wichita, Kansas, and Pocatello, Idaho, the Gabbards moved to Caldwell in 1963 so that James could teach music education at the College of Idaho.
Green and Rosandick expressed a commitment to providing quality music instruction in the district. If a child wants to play in the orchestra, they can begin in the fifth grade, but because there are not dedicated orchestra teachers at each elementary school, the district provides buses to the middle schools for fifth-graders to learn from instructors there, and a bus to return to their elementary school afterward. This is how Green taught both elementary and middle school students at Jefferson Middle School.
However, due to the pandemic, they opted not to offer orchestra to fifth-graders this past school year due to the difficulty of teaching new students remotely, Green said.
“It would have been too much. You have to be with those kids, you can’t teach them online” because they have to learn a bevy of skills, including how to hold and tune the instrument appropriately, Green said.
This next school year, orchestra will resume for fifth-graders, and there will be a class of sixth-graders that are new orchestra students due to having missed instruction in fifth grade, Green explained.
Despite having to miss out on teaching fifth-graders during her final year before retirement, Green was able to teach middle schoolers remotely, and eventually, in person this past year.
“My biggest goal was to keep the kids motivated and playing, which meant practicing,” she said, which involved creating checklists and having conversations with students about how much they were practicing, when, and the benefits of doing so. Cultivating a musicianship mindset is important, Green said.
“When they came back to school, they were so excited,” Green said, and she was excited to have them back, she said.
Rosandick, who got to sit in on one of Green’s classes in the last month of the school year, agreed. She described watching how Green set the bar high and encouraged students to reach it.
“They just were the sweetest kids, and I just really enjoyed being there. The environment was very nurturing and the kids were cooperating with each other and helping each other,” Rosandick said.
Green reflected fondly on the students that she has gotten to teach over the years.
“There’s always certain kids or groups of kids that are so much fun, so enjoyable to teach,” Green said, noting that she liked helping those kids achieve a higher level of musicianship.
Green says she is looking forward to continuing to play violin in her retirement, as well as having more time to travel with her husband and visit her children who live out of state. As for the remaining Gabbard children, Green and Rosandick have two younger brothers that continue to contribute to the arts world. David Gabbard teaches elementary music and beginning orchestra for the West Ada School District, while Ray Gabbard is the drama director at the Cumnor House School in England.