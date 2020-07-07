The Caldwell Night Rodeo has been canceled this year because of concerns around COVID-19.
The rodeo board announced the decision "with heavy hearts" Tuesday on CNR's official Facebook page. The rodeo, touted as "one of the largest and longest-running annual events in Canyon County," attracts more than 45,000 fans over five nights, CNR's website reads, and is listed among the Top 20 Professional Rodeos and Top 5 Large Outdoor Rodeos in the nation. It would have taken place Aug. 18-22.
The Snake River Stampede, Western Idaho Fair and Canyon County Fair are also canceled this year, though 4-H and FFA events will take place.
Idaho has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with new daily cases rising above records set earlier in the pandemic.
Here's Caldwell Night Rodeo's Facebook post in its entirety:
"For over 95 years, the Caldwell Night Rodeo has been an integral partner of the communities in Idaho’s Treasure Valley by providing a family-friendly, world-class rodeo experience and by assisting numerous local charities and service clubs through donations and fund-raising opportunities made possible by our annual event," the post reads. "As an organization, CNR is keenly aware of its many responsibilities to our community, thus it is with heavy hearts that the Board of Directors must share the news with our devoted fans that the 96th Annual Caldwell Night Rodeo will not take place in August of 2020.
This decision has been one of the most challenging ever faced by CNR. Every possible avenue to safely and responsibly hold our rodeo was explored. We consulted extensively with Idaho State and local government officials, the local health districts, and numerous other professional rodeos around the Northwest for assistance in creating an exhaustive safety and disinfection plan to mitigate the spread of the novel Coronavirus. In reaching this tough decision, we reflected upon the core values of Caldwell Night Rodeo: Integrity, Fan Experience, Community, Trust, Relationships, Hard Work, and Loyalty. Ultimately, it was determined that CNR could not live up to our values, nor endanger the health of our community by holding our traditional event, where social distancing cannot be practiced effectively.
For 2020, we will miss the camaraderie, the competition, and the congregation of community that is Caldwell Night Rodeo. Most of all, we will miss the Rowdies and the Civies and the electric atmosphere our fans create when they stand each night for our National Anthem and when they cheer on the cowboys and cowgirls in the arena. However, we are optimistic for the future, and are looking forward to seeing you all again at the 2021 Caldwell Night Rodeo 'Where the Cowboys are the Stars!'"