CALDWELL – Clayton Russell and his wife, Kaye, have been coming to Caldwell Night Rodeo for the past 50 years.

Caldwell Night Rodeo preview

Rodeo fans walk through the entrance before the start of the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Wednesday. 

“Every year, every night,” Clayton said prior to Wednesday’s festivities at D&B Supply Arena.

The stands fill will fans at the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Wednesday. 
Fans fill the stands prior to the start of the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Wednesday.  
Barrel racers entertained the fans before the rodeo started. 

