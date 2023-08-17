CALDWELL – Clayton Russell and his wife, Kaye, have been coming to Caldwell Night Rodeo for the past 50 years.
CALDWELL – Clayton Russell and his wife, Kaye, have been coming to Caldwell Night Rodeo for the past 50 years.
“Every year, every night,” Clayton said prior to Wednesday’s festivities at D&B Supply Arena.
He and Kaye said their grandparents took them to the rodeo and now they take their grandchildren.
“They loved this rodeo,” Kaye said, harkening back.
Clayton, who lives in Emmett, said Caldwell Night Rodeo is the best in Idaho. He said the fact that it’s outside is a plus, and that the breed of horses are generally a notch above others which means that they buck better.
“You always like to see championship night because it’s the best of the best,” he said. “But it’s also fun seeing how they got there.”
The Claytons are not alone in their fervor for the annual event, which is now in its 99th year. Large crowds typically converge on Caldwell for the five-night rodeo, which started on Tuesday and will last through Saturday.
While the heat kept attendance in check the first couple evenings, the rodeo was expecting a sellout Thursday and has already announced sellouts for Friday and Saturday nights.
Nicole Cassity, marketing director for the rodeo, said that its popularity stems from a number of factors – she pointed to the history of Caldwell Night Rodeo, the fact it’s the stretch drive of the rodeo season and crunch time for its competitors, and that there is a good payday for riders if their performance backs it up.
She also said that it is a tried and true rodeo, without a ton of bells and whistles tied to it.
“We sell out our stands for only rodeo action. You come because you want to see the best rodeo action and that’s what we supply,” she said.
“The adrenaline that you feel – there’s a lot on the line for these athletes and our crowd responds. We have one of the most electric crowds in the sport.”
Chris Uhris has been coming to Caldwell Night Rodeo for the past 46 years. On Wednesday, she was there with her husband and two sons.
“The atmosphere is great and the cowboys are super good. Tops in the world,” Uhris, an Emmett resident, said.
Uhris pointed out that many of the cowboys at Caldwell Night Rodeo will qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in December.
She also said the rodeo staff in Caldwell is outgoing and friendly.
“It’s all good. No bad comments,” Uhris said. She then added with a laugh, “Unless of course you could change the heat.”
Angelica Paz, a Caldwell resident, said she has been coming to Caldwell Night Rodeo the past six years and has grown to like a handful of fixtures at the event.
“I like the bull riding, the barrel racing and the food,” she said. “Come out and eat.”
