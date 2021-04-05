CALDWELL — The Caldwell Night Rodeo received a multiyear sponsorship from D&B Supply, leading to a name change for the rodeo arena and a promise to continue despite setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Caldwell Night Rodeo arena is now the D&B Arena, following the announcement of the agriculture supply store's sponsorship. The sponsorship will extend into 2028.
“Along with our event attendees, our sponsors play such a crucial role in our being able to make the rodeo what it is today," Nicole Cassity, sales and marketing manager of the Caldwell Night Rodeo, said in a press release. “We really can’t do it without our sponsors and we’re so grateful to have this kind of relationship with D&B Supply that provides support well into the future."
The Caldwell Night Rodeo was canceled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The D&B sponsorship helps support the rodeo following a year of canceled events that would normally have generated revenue, the release said.
The Caldwell Night Rodeo, now in its 97th year, is scheduled for Aug. 17-21.
The rodeo is one of the largest and longest-running annual events in Canyon County. It's among the Top 20 Professional Rodeos and Top 5 Large Outdoor Rodeos in the nation and typically attracts 45,000 fans over five nights.
D&B Supply was established in 1959 in Caldwell as a farming wholesale store. The store now has 15 locations in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.