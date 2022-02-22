CALDWELL — Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner has selected Richard “Rick” Frawley as the city’s new fire chief.
The position had been vacant since September 2021, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.
“Ultimately the interview board gave me the top applicants and Rick came out on top,” Wagoner said in the release. “As I got to know him more I was able to see why the board chose him as the top candidate and I have every confidence that he will be the right man for the job and be able to lead our fire department into the future and be able to serve our citizens well."
Frawley has over 25 years of experience working in fire services, including having served as deputy fire chief and acting fire chief for several months, the release said. He worked in fire services for the city of Milpitas, a city in the San Francisco Bay area, between 1998 and December of 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.
“I am very excited to join the Caldwell Fire family and serve this great community,” Frawley said in the release. “I look forward to continuing a strong tradition of service to the community while we guide the organization through future growth.”
“My key goals and vision for the organization are for emergency service enhancements for the community and firefighter development and wellness,” he said.
In addition to serving as deputy fire chief, Frawley worked as a task force manager helping with urban search and rescue and wild-land support, the release said.
In his spare time, Frawley and his wife of 23 years enjoy spending time with family, following baseball, and participating in dog shows with their bull terriers, the release said.