MERIDIAN — A 51-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday evening after he struck a parked vehicle on Meridian Road.
At about 7 p.m. Sunday, Rodney Eugene Cummings of Caldwell hit a stopped vehicle while riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Meridian and Victory roads, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Stephany Galbreaith, spokeswoman for the Meridian Police Department, didn't use Cummings' name in an email to the Idaho Press, but she said the motorcyclist involved in the crash was headed north on Meridian Road and failed to stop for other vehicles stopped at a red light. Galbreaith confirmed Cummings was not wearing a helmet.
Cummings was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, according to the release, and was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m. The coroner identified traumatic blunt force injuries as the cause of Cummings’ death.
The Meridian Police Department is still investigating the crash, according to the release.