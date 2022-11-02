Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels volunteer Debbie Beale, of Caldwell, left, delivers a meal to Nadine Honey, 87, at Honey's Caldwell home Aug. 31, 2010. 

 Greg Kreller/IPT

Originally published Nov. 1 on KTVB.COM.

Seniors in southwest Idaho who rely on 'Meals on Wheels' may not see another weekend meal until the next fiscal year on July 1, according to Caldwell Meals on Wheels Program Coordinator Julie Warwick.

