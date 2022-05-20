Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner named his pick for the city's new police chief.
Jason Kuzik, a 25-year law enforcement veteran, will be recommended to the Caldwell City Council during a special meeting on Wednesday. Kuzik was one of three finalists presented to Wagoner following interviews with the city.
Kuzik is a captain with the Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Nevada, according to a city of Caldwell news release. Henderson is 15 miles from Las Vegas and has a population of around 300,000.
“I found Caldwell to have similarities to Henderson with a focus on community, family, and public safety," Kuzik said in the release. "Before this exciting opportunity came about, my wife Sandy and I already decided that Caldwell would be our home after my eventual retirement from the Henderson Police Department in a few years. Though there have been some recent challenges within CPD, I believe the department is strong, resilient, and very capable”.
Additionally, Joseph Hoadley, who was most recently a lieutenant in the department, was fired on May 3. Hoadley has pleaded not guilty to federal felony charges of destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation, as well as deprivation of rights under color of law. According to the indictment, Hoadley punched a man in the head while on duty on March 30, 2017, then wrote a false report about what had happened. His jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 19.
Wednesday's meeting, which starts at 5 p.m., may be attended in-person or viewed on the city of Caldwell's YouTube page. It will be held at the Caldwell Police Department Community Room at 110 S 5th Ave.