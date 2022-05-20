Jason Kuzik

Jason Kuzik

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner named his pick for the city's new police chief.

Jason Kuzik, a 25-year law enforcement veteran, will be recommended to the Caldwell City Council during a special meeting on Wednesday. Kuzik was one of three finalists presented to Wagoner following interviews with the city. 

Kuzik is a captain with the Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Nevada, according to a city of Caldwell news release. Henderson is 15 miles from Las Vegas and has a population of around 300,000.

“I found Caldwell to have similarities to Henderson with a focus on community, family, and public safety," Kuzik said in the release. "Before this exciting opportunity came about, my wife Sandy and I already decided that Caldwell would be our home after my eventual retirement from the Henderson Police Department in a few years. Though there have been some recent challenges within CPD, I believe the department is strong, resilient, and very capable”.

If he is appointed, Kuzik will replace Frank Wyant, who is retiring after serving his last day as CPD chief on May 31. Wyant's retirement comes amid an FBI investigation into the Caldwell Police Department regarding alleged sexual and drug crime misconduct within the department's street crimes unit.

Additionally, Joseph Hoadley, who was most recently a lieutenant in the department, was fired on May 3. Hoadley has pleaded not guilty to federal felony charges of destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation, as well as deprivation of rights under color of law. According to the indictment, Hoadley punched a man in the head while on duty on March 30, 2017, then wrote a false report about what had happened. His jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Wednesday's meeting, which starts at 5 p.m., may be attended in-person or viewed on the city of Caldwell's YouTube page. It will be held at the Caldwell Police Department Community Room at 110 S 5th Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments